S.W.A.T. Season 7 Sneak Peek, S07 Episode 1 Preview Images Released

Here's a look at a sneak peek of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. Season 7, along with preview images for S07E01: "The Promise."

With less than three weeks to go until the two-part return of CBS's Shemar Moore-starring S.W.A.T. kicks off, we're passing along a chance to see what the seventh & final season has to offer. Along with a sneak preview (check out the video above), we also have preview images & the official overview for S07E01: "The Promise" – as Hondo (Shemar Moore) tracks a killer from his past who is proving to be a deadly danger to his present.

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 1 "The Promise" Preview

S.W.A.T. Season 7 Episode 1 "The Promise": SEASON PREMIERE: PART ONE – The team heads to Mexico City to retrieve a fugitive who slipped from Hondo's (Shemar Moore) grasp 10 years ago. But when things go awry, old wounds are reopened, and Hondo is once again on the killer's trail, desperate to fulfill a decade-old promise. Written by Kent Rotherham and directed by Billy Gierhart, here's a look at the preview images for the first part of the seventh season opener:

The Journey From Series Finale to Season 7

The sixth season would be the show's final season for about three days back in May of this year. First, it was canceled after the network and Sony Pictures TV couldn't agree on financials. And then, both parties had a change of heart that we're sure had nothing to do with the waves of pushback the move received from fans and news sites. Grabbing the flag and leading the charge was Moore, who didn't pull punches, calling out all parties involved for the disrespect he said was being shown to a series that has performed above and beyond the network's expectations. Finally, on May 8th, we learned that the series would be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season. As both a thank you and a friendly reminder that there was "One Last Mission" on the way, CBS aired the following teaser for the long-running series' final chapters:

When the news hit that the series would be back for a 13-episode seventh & final season, Moore and Lim wanted to make sure that all of you knew how much being able to wrap up the series on their terms with an official final season meant to them. And with all due respect to Lim… Moore is in fine celebratory mode, so his energy levels alone are enough to check out their Instagram video from a few hours after news of the show's return was confirmed. Here's a look at what Moore and Lim had to share with everyone regarding the show's resurrection and how much they appreciated the support that the show received over the 72-96 hours after the initial cancellation news hit:

Developed by Aaron Rahsaan Thomas & Shawn Ryan, CBS's S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore (Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson), Alex Russell (Jim Street), Jay Harrington (David "Deacon" Kay), Kenny Johnson (Dominique Luca), David Lim (Victor Tan), Patrick St. Esprit (Commander Robert Hicks), and Rochelle Aytes (Nichelle). Ryan, Justin Lin, Neal Moritz, Marney Hochman, Pavun Shetty, Billy Gierhart, Andy Dettman, and Paul Bernard serve as executive producers, with the series stemming from Sony Pictures Television (in association with CBS Studios).

