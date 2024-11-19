Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Chappell Roan, sabrina carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter's "Nonsense Christmas": Don't Expect a Silent Night

Check out the trailer for Netflix and Sabrina Carpenter's A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, stuffing our stockings on December 6.

It's not like it doesn't happen every year (or at least feels that way), but this year in particular? Holy s**t, does there seem to be a whole lot of holiday specials this year – stretching all of the way through New Year's Day. Of course, when one of those specials is Netflix and singing sensation Sabrina Carpenter's A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter, we've got no complaints. Set to hit Netflix screens beginning on Friday, December 6 (6 pm PST / 9 pm EST), the holiday variety special is set to showcase Carpenter performing songs from her holiday EP fruitcake and other chart-topping holiday covers – but she won't be doing it alone. We're talking duets with Chappell Roan, Tyla, Shania Twain, and Kali Uchis, as well as special guest appearances from Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell. Should we be expecting an appearing from the big man himself, Santa Claus? It's tough to say – though it seems like Carpenter might be dropping a hint in the trailer above that Jolly Old Saint Nick might have some time in his busy schedule for a little "nonsense" of his own this holiday season.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Carpenter shared with the streaming service when news of the holiday special first hit. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me." Netflix's A Nonsense Christmas is produced by Sabrina Carpenter; Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Simone Spira, and Kfir Goldberg for OBB; Bill Perlman and Janelle Lopez Genzink. With still a few weeks to go before Carpenter comes shimming down our chimneys, expect some previews and more to be hitting our stockings – so stay tuned!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!