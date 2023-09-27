Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

SAG-AFTRA, AMPTP Confirm Negotiation Meeting for This Monday

SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP confirmed that they will be meeting this Monday, October 2nd - with executives from AMPTP member companies set to attend.

In what we're hoping is a good sign of things to come, some promising news from SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP this evening, On the same day that the writers' strike officially as WGA members prepare to vote to ratify a new agreement next week, the actors' union and the studios & streamers have confirmed that a meeting is set for next week. "SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance," began the message from the SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee. Along with reminding members that "any substantiative updates" will be communicated directly to them, the committee thanked members for their strike support over the past 76 days and urged them to continue supporting picket lines.

Earlier this week, SAG-AFTRA congratulated the writers' guild for their tentative agreement. "SAG-AFTRA congratulates the WGA on reaching a tentative agreement with the AMPTP after 146 days of incredible strength, resiliency, and solidarity on the picket lines," the message read. "While we look forward to reviewing the WGA and AMPTP's tentative agreement, we remain committed to achieving the necessary terms for our members." To that end, SAG-AFTRA made it clear that the AMPTP needed to return to the negotiating table – adding, "Since the day the WGA strike began, SAG-AFTRA members have stood alongside the writers on the picket lines. We remain on strike in our TV/Theatrical contract and continue to urge the studio and streamer CEOs and the AMPTP to return to the table and make the fair deal that our members deserve and demand." It was stated if CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) would also take an active role in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA as they did with the WGA. Here's a look at the joint statement that went out this evening from SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP, confirming that a bargaining meeting is set for this Monday, October 2nd:

SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP will meet for bargaining on Monday, Oct. 2. Several executives from AMPTP member companies will be in attendance. As negotiations proceed, we will report any substantiative updates directly to you. We appreciate the incredible displays of solidarity and support from all of you over the last 76 days of this strike. We urge you to continue coming out to the picket lines in strength and big numbers every day! One Day Longer. One Day Stronger. Your TV/Theatrical/Streaming Negotiating Committee

