SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP Talks Go Late Into Monday; Tuesday Talks Expected

Ahead of the 117th day of the strike, SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP negotiated late into Monday night - with more talks expected later today.

After working late into the night, SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP suspended talks late on Monday – though no deal is in place on the 117th day of the strike, the union and studios & streamers are expected to resume negotiations on Tuesday, November 7th (though no formal update has been offered by either side so far confirming talks). Reports are that NBCUniversal's Donna Langley, Warner Bros Discovery's David Zaslav, Disney's Bob Iger, and Netflix's Ted Sarandos joined AMPTP President Carol Lombardini, SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, and others from both negotiating teams for Monday's virtual talks. Meanwhile, both Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery have respective earnings calls this week – a factor that could come into play.

Here's a look at the message that went out from SAG-AFTRA on Monday – followed by the full text:

Dear #SagAftraMembers: This morning our negotiators formally responded to the AMPTP's "Last, Best & Final" offer. Please know every member of our TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee is determined to secure the right deal and thereby bring this strike to an end responsibly. There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold. In solidarity and gratitude, Your TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee

Last Wednesday night, SAG-AFTRA messaged its members to inform them that they had met that day "to discuss and finalize our response to the AMPTP AI counter-proposal" that the union received from the AMPTP on Tuesday. "The negotiators then met with AMPTP representatives for more than three hours" on Wednesday afternoon and evening "to present and review our revised proposal." SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Negotiating Committee added in their update that it was still awaiting "the AMPTP's response to our comprehensive counter proposal package, which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues." And that brought us to Thursday – with no response from the AMPTP leading to no formal talks between SAG-AFTRA Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland's and AMPTP President Carol Lombardini's teams. However, additional reporting on Friday revealed that "conversations" did take place between the union and the studios & streamers on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the studios & streamers submitted what it called its "Last, Best, and Final Offer" – which the union spent Saturday, Sunday & part of Monday reviewing before offering a response later on Monday. Since that time, formal and side conversations have been taking place between both sides.

