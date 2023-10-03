Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, sag awards, SAG-AFTRA, wga

Earlier today, SAG-AFTRA clarified how the SAG Awards will work - with the nomination process moving forward but without campaigning.

While there are a large number of fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed across the entertainment industry in the hope that SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP's talks this week will result in a tentative agreement, there's still the matter of awards season to contend with. And with the SAG Awards set to stream on Netflix on Saturday, February 24, 2024, a lot of folks within the industry were looking for some clarity about what they can and can't do when it comes to submitting & campaigning for nomination consideration. In an email sent to awards consultants & publicists (more on that below), SAG-AFTRA confirmed that actors & their representatives can submit themselves for award consideration. But… here's where the line gets drawn. While the strike continues, actors cannot "participate in 'For Your Consideration' events or any other promotional activities that discuss, tag, reference or feature struck content," and even e-blasts and screeners "remain on pause" for the time being. On Wednesday, October 4th, SAG Awards submissions will begin at 10 a.m. PT – running through November 6th, 5 p.m. PT (with submission fees deferred until the end of the strike). Television and film nominating committees have apparently already been formed, with rules & regulations regarding the nomination process set to be available alongside the start of the nomination process. Here's a look at the complete text of the email that was sent out that was first released exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter:

Hello All,

We are heartened by the news of a deal between the WGA and AMPTP and hope that a fair deal for SAG-AFTRA is around the corner. That being said, we would like to share some updates regarding SAG Awards submissions and the strike order policy on general awards submissions for members.

SAG Awards Submissions

Actor submissions for award show categories, by themselves, are not considered promotional under the strike order. This includes submissions for any awards show, including the SAG Awards.

Submissions for the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will open tomorrow, Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 10 am PT at sagawards.org/awards. We will release our updated Rules and Regulations at the same time. The submission deadline is Monday, November 6, 2023, at 5 pm PT.

Submission payment will be deferred until the TV/Theatrical strike has ended. You can complete submissions, but the payment portal for invoicing and credit card payments will not be open. All submitters will receive an email notification once payment options are available.

FYC Campaigns

FYC events, e-blasts, and screeners for SAG Awards consideration will remain on pause until further notice. We will provide more information as soon as we are able.

General Awards Submissions

To provide clarity on general awards submissions during the SAG-AFTRA strike order, the following award-focused FAQs have recently been added to SAGAFTRAStrike.org under Members/Promotions:

How should we handle award show submissions based on performances in struck content?

Submissions for award show categories, by themselves, are not considered promotional under the strike order. This means you can submit yourself for such awards and/or consent to studios or producers submitting your performances for such awards. You may not, however, participate in For Your Consideration events or any other promotional activities that discuss, tag, reference, or feature struck content. You may publicize the award show and the fact that you have been nominated, or submitted for nomination, for an award, so long as you do not tag, reference, discuss, or feature the struck content as part of the publication. As a reminder, projects covered by a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement are not struck content.

Can I participate in the selection of the clip(s) and/or images used in connection with my submission?

You may participate in the selection of clips and images used in connection with your submission for nomination only. You may not grant the studio any additional permission to use clips and/or images outside of the submission (such as at FYC events) beyond that which they may already have for struck content. As a reminder, projects covered by a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement are not struck content.

How should we handle award shows for productions covered by a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement?

Productions covered by our Interim Agreement are not struck! These are the films made by producers who were happy to accept all of our last demands rejected by the AMPTP. Our strike rules therefore do not apply to these productions. You can promote Interim Agreement projects, submit and accept awards for these projects, and attend FYC and any other promotional events related to these projects.

Questions: As always, we're here for any questions you may have. For submission or eligibility questions please email submissions@sagawards.org. For any strike-related questions please email sagaftrastrike@sagaftra.org.