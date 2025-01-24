Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: anime, sakamoto days

Sakamoto Days S01E03 "Welcome to Sugar Park": Amusement Park Assassins

Check out the image gallery released for the third episode of Netflix's anime adaptation of writer/illustrator Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days.

The opening episodes of Netflix's anime adaptation of writer/illustrator Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days introduced viewers to Taro Sakamoto, the ultimate assassin – feared by villains and admired by other hitmen. But one day, he falls in love… and then, out of shape – preoccupied with marriage, retirement, and fatherhood. But he's still armed with superhuman skill and strength, and during extreme situations, he loses his extra weight and gains twice the power he had before. Of course, there are some rather nasty folks who aren't thrilled with the idea of Sakamoto leaving "The Life" behind – and now, there's a big bounty on his head. So, what better time than now for the crew to have some fun at an amusement park? Did we mention the assassins? That's what's in play when the anime series returns with its third episode on Saturday, January 25th, S01E03: "Welcome to Sugar Park" – and now, we have an image gallery from the next chapter to pass along:

With new episodes of the anime series dropping weekly – and Season 1 Part 2 set for July 2025 – here's a look back at the previously released official trailer for Sakamoto Days, followed by the official series overview, a rundown of the English and Japanese voice casts, and more:

When Sakamoto meets Aoi, the convenience store clerk, it's love at first sight — and just like that, he retires.

Sakamoto gets married, has a daughter, opens a mom-and-pop store in a quiet town, and completely transforms … into a plus-size man. To ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family, the legendary ex–hit man bands together with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins.

Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide. In a world overrun by assassins, like the special force "The Order" from the Japanese Association of Assassins and a mysterious individual called "X (Slur)," Sakamoto questions the true meaning of strength.

Get ready for nonstop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and extraordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades.

The English voice cast for Netflix's Sakamoto Days includes Matthew Mercer (Blood of Zeus) as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu (Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Shin Asakura, Rosie Okumura as Aoi Sakamoto, Rosalie Chiang (Turning Red) as Lu Shaotang, Lexi Cabrera aka Alexa Bliss as Obiguro, Xolo Maridueña as Heisuke Mashimo, SungWon Cho (Delicious in Dungeon) as Boiled, Dushaunt "Fik-Shun" Stegall as Son Hee, Toru Uchikado (Castlevania) as Bacho, and Aleks Le (Solo Leveling) as Nagumo.

The Japanese voice cast includes Tomokazu Sugita as Taro Sakamoto, Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shin Asakura, Ayane Sakura as Lu Shaotang, Nao Toyama as Aoi Sakamoto, Hina Kino as Hana Sakamoto, Ryōta Suzuki as Heisuke Mashimo, Natsuki Hanae as Nagumo, Taku Yashiro as Shishiba, and Saori Hayami as Osaragi.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!