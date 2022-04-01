Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles – The Quest Begins This April

It was back in July 2020 when we first reported that Netflix and Usagi Yojimbo creator, writer & illustrator Stan Sakai were teaming up to bring the long-running comic book series to life with Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles. Now slightly less than two years later, fans will get a chance to judge the result for themselves when the animated adaptation hits streaming screens on April 28. And with that news came not only preview images but also an official trailer & series/season overview. Sakai is executive producing along with Gaumont, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Atomic Monster, with Candie and Doug Langdale as showrunners and executive producers. "It is a pleasure working with Gaumont and Netflix. I am involved in each step of the production and am enthusiastic with the direction we are going into," said Sakai in a statement when the news was first announced. "It is wonderful to expand the Usagi universe by collaborating with so many talented people. I am working with an awesome team and I'm looking forward to finally seeing an Usagi series on the screen! I thank my wonderful fans, friends and family for their support and encouragement over the last 35+ years." Based on the series that originally began in 1984, the CGI-animated series takes place in the far future, set in a world that mixes modern high-tech images with classic Japanese references- as you're about to see:

Now here's a look at the official trailer, with Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles set to hit Netflix screens on April 28th:

prepare yourself for the adventures of Usagi as he and his friends battle evil and strange yokai monsters to save the world. SAMURAI RABBIT: THE USAGI CHRONICLES is available worldwide April 28 on Netflix pic.twitter.com/oBbcqatKP7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 1, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn't alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi!

Gaumont's Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Sidonie Dumas, and Christophe Riandee also serve as executive producers along with Dark Horse's Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Chris Tongue and Atomic Monster's James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett. Mumbai-based 88 Pictures (Trollhunters, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, Fast & Furious Spy Racers) has been named as the CGI animation studio.