Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: sarah sherman

Sarah Sherman/Sarah Squirm Goes "Live + In the Flesh" Next Month

Set to be unleashed on HBO on Dec. 12th, here's the official trailer for Sarah Sherman's comedy special, Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh.

At this point, it's tough coming up with a minimum of 300 words to sell you on why you should be checking out SNL superstar Sarah Sherman when her first stand-up comedy special hits HBO and HBO Max next month. It's Sarah Sherman, people! If you're familiar with even a few minutes of her work, then you understand why she stands out with a uniquely twisted comedic vision. On Friday, December 12th, at 9 pm ET/PT, HBO will unleash Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh, and we've got a look at the official trailer, key art poster, image gallery, and overview. The trailer alone told us everything that we needed to know about what's to come, and we're sold! If you threatened to put our hand in a meat grinder if we didn't quickly describe the tone/vibe of what you're about to see, we would call it a cross between Pee-wee's Playhouse and House of a 1000 Corpses (with just a splash of the boat scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory).

Sarah Sherman's unholy alter ego, "Sarah Squirm," slithers onto your screen in her first stand-up comedy special. After four seasons (and counting) on Saturday Night Live, the comedian rips off the straitjacket, unleashing a festering and hilarious hour of bodily fluids, open-wound confessionals, and jokes that will leave scars on your soul.

HBO/HBO Max's Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh is performed and executive-produced by Sarah Sherman. Additional executive producers include Lorne Michaels, Hilary Marx, and Taylor Segal for Broadway Video; Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, and Josh Safdie for Central; Matthew Vaughan for Rotten Science; Dan McManus; and Jack Bensinger. Cody Critcheloe directed the special.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!