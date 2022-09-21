Saraya Debuts at Grand Slam Dynamite After Toni Storm Retains Title

It looks like Saraya, formerly known as Paige, is All Elite. The former WWE star appeared at Grand Slam Dynamite after Toni Storm successfully defended the AEW Women's World Championship in a fatal four-way against Athena, Britt Baker, and Serena Deeb. Though Storm won the match, Baker and Jamie Hayter got the upper hand afterward. Baker, whose nose was bloodied during the match, was in the process of giving Storm a curb stomp when strange music played and Saraya made her way to the ring.

Saraya, then wrestling as Paige in WWE, announced her retirement in 2018, but has lately hinted at a possible in-ring return. And in June, she revealed she would leave WWE and start going by her birth name.

Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that I'm thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one. FYI I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe. Thank you, WWE, Saraya

Watch Saraya's return at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite below: