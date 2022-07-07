Sasha Banks & Naomi Reportedly Removed From Internal WWE Roster

The drama surrounding kinda-sorta former WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi just added another chapter. As I'm sure you will recall, during the day of an episode of Raw on May 16 Banks and Naomi, the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time, dropped their title belts on the desk of the now-embattled Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis and walked out over a creative dispute. The two were publicly chastised and suspended indefinitely on that Friday's SmackDown and haven't been seen on WWE television since. While neither has been officially released, we're now learning that WWE has removed them from their internal roster.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi have been removed from the company's internal roster, a sign that they don't expect to see either back in a WWE ring anytime soon, if ever again.

Johnson explained the situation, saying "While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours. We have heard rumblings Banks may be doing some signings outside of WWE this Fall as well, but again, no official confirmation."

While they are both obviously talented young stars with potentially many great years ahead of them in the ring still, Banks is definitely the bigger star of the two who has the most options in front of her. On top of being maybe the most sought-after free agent in all of wrestling should she be released by WWE, she also has a promising Hollywood career that is starting to take shape after multiple appearances as the recurring character Koska Reeves on the huge hit Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney+.

Naomi's situation is a bit different as she hasn't found the success outside of the wrestling industry yet that Banks has. Her situation is also further complicated due to her being married to one of the company's top stars, Jimmy Uso. While it's WWE and any situation can be smoothed over, it's more likely to see Naomi return to the company before too long. We'll of course keep an eye on this whole situation and update it when news becomes available.