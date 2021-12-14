Saturday Night Live: Billie Eilish Tells Stern SNL Prep "F***ing Nuts"

If you had a chance to check out our review of this past weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, then you know that we were impressed enough with Billie Eilish's turn doing double duty as host and musical guest to rank it as possibly the best show of the season so far (check out our reasons here). But as impressive as she was on our screens, we're learning via Howard Stern's SiriusXM show that preparing for the gig took a bit of a toll on her. "Preparing for SNL was f***ing nuts, dude. It was literally alien. I cried every single day of the week. No joke at all," Eilish revealed during her visit to The Howard Stern Show. "I was just scared. It's like, it's SNL… These amazingly talented actors are surrounding a table where, somehow, I'm the main course." In fact, some moments were a bit more intense for the multi-talent. "I threw up on a plane coming here. I had crazy s***s when I got here like you wouldn't believe… you know, ones where you have to get fully naked on the toilet," Eilish explained.

Thankfully, those nerves went away the more time she spent with the SNL cast and crew, with the live dress rehearsal marking a key change for her. "As soon as I saw the crowd and felt their joy, it was like I wasn't nervous. It was relieving. I was like, 'Oh, this is actually really incredible, and I don't have to worry. This is just for fun,'" she explained. Here's a look at Eilish's interview with Stern that was posted earlier today:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Billie Eilish Was So Nervous to Host "SNL" That She Threw Up (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nev8Z5aWVHM)

SNL has enlisted Ghostbusters: Afterlife & The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX to help wrap up things in a fine comedic fashion (fingers crossed) this weekend. To get things started, we have SNL formally welcoming the duo to the stages of Studio 8H. So let's kick off the last week of SNL hype for the year with a look at the official intro video for this week's show:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Paul Rudd Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nAXbkxoiHho)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).