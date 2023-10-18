Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: bad bunny, nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Cast, Bad Bunny at Read-Thru; Meet Chloe Troast

Here's the Saturday Night Live cast & host/musical guest Bad Bunny during today's read-thru - and a chance to get to know SNL's Chloe Troast.

After a great midweek sketch earlier today, we've reached that time during the week when we get to check in with the host and the cast from NBC's Saturday Night Live for read-thru. And that's exactly what we have waiting for you below – not just this weekend's host & musical guest, Bad Bunny, but also the SNL fam. And don't forget that October 28th brings host/comedian Nate Bargatze and musical guest Foo Fighters to the stages of Studio 8H for the Halloween weekend. Now, here's a look at how the week's going – followed by a chance to get to know the newest cast member heading into their second episode:

And here's a look at new SNL cast member Chloe Troast getting a chance to "speed round" a whole bunch of questions that help give us a better idea of what to expect (definitely check it out):

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Host/Musical Guest Bad Bunny

During the midweek sketch from earlier today (with James Austin Johnson as the ring announcer), it was "Benito" challenging "Bad Bunny" for the SNL title – and it's a pretty sweet title belt, too:

On Tuesday, SNL rolled out the video intro "red carpet" for the mega-multi-talent Bad Bunny, who's been having a pretty good run of things lately. The Grammy Award-winner recently dropped the surprise LP Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow") to praise from fans & critics alike. Here's a look at the welcome video that was released earlier this week:

Of course, Bad Bunny is no newbie to SNL, appearing as the musical guest on the February 20, 2021, episode (with host Regé-Jean Page) – and appearing in the sketches "Loco" and "Sea Shanty":

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

