Saturday Night Live: Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan Hosting & More

Even while Nick Jonas was still holding down the double-duty of hosting and performing as the musical guest at the end of February, NBC's Saturday Night Live was already looking to the future, announcing that SNL alum and one of the funniest people walking the planet Maya Rudolph would be hosting on March 27 when the long-running sketch comedy series returns, with Jack Harlow joining as the musical guest. Now we've learned who's set to take the baton after; with April 3 seeing Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) hosting with St. Vincent as musical guest, and April 10 seeing Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) hosting and Kid Cudi performing.

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.