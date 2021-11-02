Saturday Night Live – Ed Sheeran Set to Appear: "SNL Is Still On"

While NBC's Saturday Night Live is set to return this weekend with Succession star Kieran Culkin hosting, there was some concern last month whether or not musical guest Ed Sheeran would be joining him after announcing he had tested positive for COVID. Would Sheeran perform from another location (an option we didn't think Lorne Michaels wanted from a "hey, we're back & healthy" look standpoint) or be rescheduled for another date. Well, that speculation is now a moot point because Sheeran has confirmed via social media that he was cleared to leave isolation and will be at SNL this weekend (we're wondering if that's why the promo schedule for this week seems a little off?).

"Posting this pic to say I'm released from covid isolation today, so if you see me out and about I've had the all clear and done my quarantine. Excited to hit the ground running with work again, and SNL is still on, so tune in Saturday, see you there," Sheeran wrote in his Instagram post from earlier today (which you can check out below):

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).