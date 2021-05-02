Saturday Night Live: Elon Musk Outsources "Skit" Work; Redd's Advice

Look, it's not that we're not hoping for the best for this Saturday's return of Saturday Night Live– especially after all of the attention the show's received since it was announced that controversial rich dude Elon Musk would be hosting (with musical guest Miley Cyrus), a decent percentage of which has been negative. Add to that SNL cast members Bowen Yang, Andrew Dismukes, Aidy Bryant, and Michael Che all weighing in on the matter (with the three former not exactly coming across as too excited by the move and Che using the opportunity to get some great digs in at "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost). Now we've reached that point where the intro videos, rehearsal images, live promos, and things like that will start to roll out, which has us curious about two things. First, which cast member will be doing the one or two (maybe three?) live promos later this week with Musk and Cyrus. Second, with less than a week to go, we're not sure why Musk thought it would be a good idea to piss off the SNL writers by soliciting "skit ideas" via Twitter.

And yet, that's what happened on Saturday. Unless we've missed something over the past 46 seasons or so, we've always been under the impression that the SNL writers like to… Ummm… do the writing? That said, there's usually been an openness to host's who come in with their own ideas or who help the writers to craft aspects of their sketches. And yet, Musk's move reads like getting someone else to do his homework. Here's a look at Musk's tweets, where he asks the Twitterverse for "skit ideas" (yeah, we'll get to that in a minute)- essentially "outsourcing" his part of the creative process, followed by a look at some examples (please feel free to critique in the comments section):

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Woke James Bond

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Well, SNL cast member Chris Redd had an idea for Musk- not a "skit idea" but more like some professional advice to Musk that maybe he should start by getting caught up on the show's vocabulary:

First I'd call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Monologue: Miley Cyrus is Sorry She's Not Perfect – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hPcJ0KmRrJA)

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.