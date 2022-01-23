Saturday Night Live: ESPN First Take Loses It; Anti-Vaxxer MacGruber?

With SNL alum Will Forte & musical guest Måneskin taking the stage at Studio 8H this weekend (with Spider-Man: No Way Home star Willem Dafoe & musical guest Katy Perry waiting in the wings for next Saturday, January 29), viewers of NBC's Saturday Night Live were treated to a reminder of why Forte was able to hold his own with Kristin Wiig (who made an appearance), Jason Sudeikis (who hosted earlier this season), and others during their run together. Personally, we're also going to be checking out a lot more of Måneskin (especially "Beggin"). But from the spot-on cold open & monologue to a "Weekend Update" that once again failed to disappoint and Wiig & Forte's "Jackie & Clancy" duet, there was a lot to like about last night's episode. But let's be honest, shall we? We all know what you're really here for…

That's right, we got an update on how things are going for Forte's MacGruber (yes, this soon after his Peacock series return), as well as Wiig's Vicki St. Elmo and Ryan Phillippe's Dixon Piper. And let's just say that Vicki & Piper have their hand full when MacGruber goes deep-diving into right-wing COVID conspiracies and QAnon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: MacGruber: Coronavirus – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=indnwMwNF6w)

And in this "Cut for Time" sketch, Forte's Todd LeVane (from "Sportshorse") joins co-hosts ESPN First Take co-hosts Molly Qerim (Chloe Fineman), Stephen A. Smith (Chris Redd), and Michael Irvin (Kenan Thompson) to debate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: ESPN's First Take – SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6RMF-TQyKtU&t=196s)

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 47 cast includes Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang; feature players include the returning Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, as well as new players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley), and Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show).