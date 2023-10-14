Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: ice spice, nbc, Pete Davidson, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live: Ice Spice Checks In; Pete Davidson/SNL Music Vids

Saturday Night Live musical guest Ice Spice checks in from Studio 8H; a look back at some of Pete Davidson's best SNL music videos.

After what's felt like forever (and a few days after that), we are now only hours away from the return of NBC's Saturday Night Live for its 49th season – one season away from the jaw-dropping Season 50 milestone. But that's thinking way too far ahead – especially when we have host/SNL alum Pete Davidson & musical guest Ice Spice gracing the stages of Studio 8H once again. As production plans get finalized, and the cue cards get written up, we have an update to pass along that we thought you might appreciate. First up, we have Ice Spice checking in on social media from the main stage – already convincing us that she needs to host & perform the next time around (like Bad Bunny will be doing next Saturday). Following that, we personally selected 10 SNL music videos that will give you a better appreciation for Davidson's musical contributions to the long-running sketch comedy/music series.

Here's a look at Ice Spice's Instagram post where she's posing on the main stage of Studio 8H – something that we hope becomes a weekly tradition among the musical guests in the future:

And when it comes to Davidson's impressive music video history at SNL, there are any number of options that we could've gone with that proved that stepping away from the "live" aspect isn't a bad thing for SNL. The ten videos that we selected prove Davidson had an especially strong run during the COVID-19/pandemic/lockdown days. We saw Davidson channel his inner Drake while teaming with the likes of Adam Sandler, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, and others to tackle a number of pandemic topics – from COVID checks to masks making it harder to flirt online to the mental impact the lockdown had. But it was all pandemic, with Davidson also teaming with Paul Rudd, Kid Cudi, Timothée Chalamet, Jack Harlow – and yes, Eminem – to tackle Netflix's selection of short-ass movies, the joys of a weird little flute, HBO's Game of Thrones, NFTs, and even SNL creator & executive producer Lorne Michaels.

