Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile

With only one episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live to go until what we're expecting will be a multi-week break, the long-running sketch/variety series looks to keep the good vibes rolling from last week's Rami Malek/Young Thug outing. This week, it's SNL alum & Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis with musical guest Brandi Carlile taking the stage of Studio 8H. But before we can get to the table read images and on-stage promos, there must be the "formal introduction" of this week's host and musical artist.

So to kick off the promo week for Sudeikis and Carlile, we rewind the wheel back with the official intro video released on Tuesday morning (with SNL definitely not lacking in footage to use from his run and us needing "What's Up With That?" to return in a serious way):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jason Sudeikis Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y2nvLiOVZCc)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look back at the official announcement of the series return from over the summer:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)