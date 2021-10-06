Saturday Night Live: Kim Kardashian West & Cast Tackle SNL Table Read

Earlier today, we looked at the intro video from NBC's Saturday Night Live welcoming host Kim Kardashian West and musical guest Halsey to Studio 8H for this weekend's episode. Now here's your official look at West during today's table read, followed by some screencaps from SNL's Instagram Stories highlighting members of the cast during the table read as well as the tweet with fuller versions of the images posted:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have two new episodes before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim Kardashian West Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVxCOvYJ7NM)

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)