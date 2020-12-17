Saturday Night Live: Kristen Wiig's Back at SNL Home for Table Reads

With NBC's Saturday Night Live getting ready to take a well-deserved holiday break, the final episode of 2020 couldn't be in better hands than it is this weekend. As SNL fans know, the holiday episode is one that tends to be a bit looser and loopier, which is why there's always a host who's either a series alum or a frequent host (like Justin Timberlake) who knows the lay of the land by now. This year, that honor goes to Kristen Wiig (Wonder Woman 1984)- who, as you're about to see in the following post from the long-running sketch comedy/music series' social media accounts, has already taken a deep-dive into this week's table reads. So you know what that means, right? Live promos and "Best of Kristen Wiig" stuff is on the way.

Here's a look at Wiig in COVID-safe table read mode:

To kick off the week's build-up to the big pre-holiday break episode this weekend, SNL released a teaser earlier this week formally announcing Wiig along with musical guest Dua Lipa. Here's a look at the clip, followed by the song that we're starting a mini-campaign over to make sure it gets performed live that night:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (Bennett will continue as Michael Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.