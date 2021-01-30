Saturday Night Live: MGK SNL Song Dedication Hits Close to Home

Normally, Saturday is a "holding pattern" day when it comes to covering NBC's Saturday Night Live– which means maybe a preview post but mostly a post or two during the show and then something to wrap it up on Sunday. But a "first" episode weekend tends to be a bit different- especially this weekend. Tonight, John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place Part II) and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) take the stage for the first time to kick off the first episode of the new year- and for MGK, the experience is a personal one for him that we can definitely relate to. Though *mumble-mumble* years older than him, I remember my older sister sneaking me out of bed late on a Saturday night to watch SNL from the hallway until our mom went to bed and or dad passed out asleep in his living room chair- and then we could inch our way closer to the television. So when MGK tweeted about his SNL memories with his aunt and uncle, we could definitely feel where he was coming from- and it's to them that he's dedicating one of his songs to tonight.

Here's a look at MGK's tweet from earlier this week- along with a quick reminder that next Saturday brings first-time host and musical guest Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and Phoebe Bridgers take the reigns. On February 13, Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff take the helm (with the hosts/musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows not yet announced):

i remember when i was a kid watching @nbcsnl every weekend with my aunt and my dad, since they aren't here to see this moment,

i'm going to perform the song i wrote for them on the show

Here's a look back at the promos that were released earlier this week, with SNL cast member Heidi Gardner reminding Krasinki of the pressures that come with hosting for the first time… the first episode back from break… on the first show of the new year…taking place on the first SNL Saturday post-Trump. And then there's the matter of disappointing Kelly, who lets Krasinksi and Gardner in on a little "family history" about his name:

