Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Gets Valentine Request & More Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan and musical guest Lil Baby were joined by SNL's Heidi Gardner for this week's on-stage promos.

Well, NBC's Saturday Night Live definitely got folks to sit up and take notice when they announced that Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, The Last of Us) and Coldplay would be taking the stages of Studio 8H for the February 4th show. That's a pretty impressive follow-up to a line-up this weekend that finds Michael B. Jordan (Creed 3) hosting and Lil Baby performing. And with it being Thursday, you know that means it's time for the on-stage promo sketch- and to help them out, we have none other than SNL's Heidi Gardner.

In the first promo, we have some minor confusion over whether Lil Baby would be taking the stage of actual "little babies." Following that, Gardner makes her pitch to be Jordan's Valentine… but he waits a little too long to reply. And finally, Gardner gets to live out her dream (she just needs to work on her geography… or get a map).

Here's a look at Jordan during Wednesday night's read-thru, followed by a look back at the week so far:

In the following midweek sketch, SNL cast member Michael Longfellow (and especially his nose) learns the hard way why it's not a good idea to sneak up on someone who's been training deeply to portray a world-class boxer. No spoilers… but "Jesus B. Christ!" might be the funniest thing I hear all day…

And here's a look back at the "welcome"/intro teaser for this week's host and musical guest:

NBC's SNL Season 48 includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. Executive produced by Michaels, SNL is directed by Liz Patrick, with alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Based out of Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.