Saturday Night Live Picked An Interesting Time To Share Cast Photo

So with a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live on tap for this weekend, we've learned by now what to expect. Beginning of the week, an intro video of the host and musical guest with graphics, old clips, etc. Then on Wednesday, we get an image or two of the host at the table read. From there, we usually get anywhere from 1-3 mini-promos from the Studios 8H stage with the host, musical guest, and an SNL cast member or two. But this weekend finds billionaire inventor Elon Musk taking the hosting spot (with Miley Cyrus as the musical guest) and things already feel different.

We already know that some of the cast and writers are less than thrilled with the decision (though Michael Che has used the moment to get some sweet digs in at "Weekend Update" co-anchor Colin Jost). But then Monday night rolled around and no intro video and as of this writing, there still isn't one. What SNL fans did get was a new cast photo shared via Instagram on Monday night- and it got us wondering if that move was done as a show of "cast unity"… and to smooth things over. We've made no bones about the fact that SNL should look to its own history on how to handle "problematic" guests- here's hoping they did some homework.

Here's a look at the SNL cast photo that was shared last night- and after this weekend, there are only two episodes left for the season. On May 15, Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!) is set to host, with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo. Then the season closes out on May 22 with Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) hosting, with musical guest Lil Nas X– who already took to Twitter to promise "Montero" and a new song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl)

