Saturday Night Live Posts Season 49 Cast Image, Photo Shoot BTS Look

NBC's Saturday Night Live released the official Season 49 cast photo as well as a look behind the scenes at how it all came together.

Well, this was an unexpected surprise. After NBC's Saturday Night Live rolled out the video red carpet for host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan ahead of their show this weekend, we thought that things would be on the quiet side until Wednesday afternoon. But there was one very important formality that needed to be addressed – the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews. Here's a look at how it turned out:

And here's a look at how the cast photo came together – followed by a look back at the teaser for this weekend's SNL that was released earlier today and more:

Here's a look at SNL's welcome video for Stone & Kahan, formally introducing this week's host & musical guest to the world – meaning we've got a midweek sketch and read-thru coming our way for Wednesday:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

