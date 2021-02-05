Saturday Night Live Promo: Dan Levy's Commitment Inspires Aidy Bryant

And like clockwork, NBC's Saturday Night Live is following up on its initial promo video for this weekend's host Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek) and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers as well as yesterday's look at Levy during table reads with the two-promo preview. In the first promo, SNL cast member Aidy Bryant needs reassurances from levy and Bridgers that they're both going to bring the funny- but that might be a problem for Bridgers. Following that, Levy wonders if Bridgers could write a song about him considering how they've gotten to know one another- but Bryant already has that covered.

And just a quick reminder that on February 13, Regina King (Watchmen, One Night in Miami) will be the host with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff; with the hosts and musical guests for the February 20 and 27 shows to be announced soon:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are joining the cast as feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break (with Bennett continuing Mike Pence).

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.