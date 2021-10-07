Saturday Night Live Promo: Kim Kardashian West Doesn't Sweat Hosting

So we've been running NBC's Saturday Night Live press gauntlet heading into this weekend's episode with host Kim Kardashian West and musical guest Halsey. We had the intro video to kick off the week and then we had some looks behind the scenes at the table read on Wednesday. That brings us to… you guessed it… the on-stage mini- comedy sketches.

Halsey and West are joined by SNL's Cecily Strong, who reveals what happens when you get too close to West backstage with your "girl group" idea. Following that, West goes down the checklist to explain why she's not sweating her upcoming hosting gig:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim Kardashian West Isn't Nervous About Hosting SNL (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v_Sgt0fP6eM)

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. After this weekend, SNL will have two new episodes before we're assuming a break/repeat episode (sorry, but only a Trump/Biden election gets six episodes in a row). Next up, we have Rami Malek on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug; then SNL alum Jason Sudeikis with Brandi Carlile on October 23. When it comes to the hosting responsibilities, SNL will be kicking off its season with four first-time hosts.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kim Kardashian West Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVxCOvYJ7NM)

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series ready to return next month for its new season, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won). With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)