Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: boygenius, nbc, saturday night live, snl, Timothee Chalamet

Saturday Night Live Read-Thru Spotlights Timothée Chalamet, SNL Cast

NBC's Saturday Night Live shared a look at this weekend's host Timothée Chalamet and the SNL cast during this week's read-thru.

Article Summary Check out Timothée Chalamet during Saturday Night Live's read-thru for this weekend's show.

In addition, we also get a chance to check in on the SNL cast.

Chalamet and SNL stars Mikey Day, and Sarah Sherman were part of this week's midweek sketch.

Jason Momoa and Tate McRae are set for SNL's Studio 8H on November 18th.

Earlier today, we had a chance to check out NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 host Timothée Chalamet (Wonka) enjoying the sights, sounds & smells of Studios 8H (despite SNL stars Mikey Day's and Sarah Sherman's best efforts to explain to him why that's not such a good idea). Well, it looks like he "recovered" because now, we're getting a chance to check in on Chalamet and the SNL cast during Wednesday night's read-thru – here's a look:

Here's a look at Chalamet, Day & Sherman in the SNL midweek sketch, followed by the video red carpet for Chalamet and musical guest boygenius that was rolled out to kick off the week – and don't forget that host Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae are on tap for November 18th:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!