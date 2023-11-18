Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: nbc, preview, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night Live Returns December 2nd: Emma Stone, Noah Kahan

NBC's Saturday Night Live will be off next weekend, but SNL returns on December 2nd with host Emma Stone and musical guest Noah Kahan.

Even though Jason Momoa ("Aquaman" film franchise) and musical guest Tate McRae are currently live from Studio 8H as we speak, NBC's Saturday Night Live has given us a heads-up on the rest of the season. With Thanksgiving week coming up, SNL will be off next weekend – but the late-night sketch comedy/music series returns on December 2nd with host Emma Stone (Showtime's The Curse) and musical guest Noah Kahan. Here's a look at the official index cards:

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

