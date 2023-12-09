Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV, YouTube | Tagged: adam driver, Kylo Ren, nbc, saturday night live, snl, star wars

Saturday Night Live Rewind: Check Out Adam Driver's SNL/Star Wars Past

With Adam Driver & Olivia Rodrigo taking the stages of Saturday Night Live tonight, here's a look back at Driver's past SNL/Star Wars work.

After this weekend's edition of NBC's Saturday Night Live, this week's host Adam Driver (Ferrari) – joined by musical guest Olivia Rodrigo – is only one more hosting gig away from joining recent member Emma Stone in the "Five-Timers Club." Driver first hosted in 2016 (S41E10, with Chris Stapleton), returning in 2018 (S44E01, with Kanye West) and again in 2020 (S45E11, with Halsey). And while Driver had a whole number of live & taped sketches to brag about over the three episodes, we thought a little reminder of the "Star Wars" fun that was had was in order before tonight's live show. Of course, we have a look at the two "Undercover Boss" sketches – but we've also included a look at two monologues with some great lines & moments that don't get brought up enough.

In 2016's "Star Wars Undercover Boss: Starkiller Base," Driver's Kylo Ren tries to bond with his people as "Matt, The Radar Tech Guy" – but seems more concerned with helping Kylo Ren's rep (followed by a look behind the scenes at the sketch):

In 202o's "Undercover Boss: Where Are They Now," we're introduced to "Randy, The Intern" in what would turn out to be one of the best filmed sketches of the show's run:

In the 2016 monologue, Driver has to deal with Star Wars questions from a very persistent Taran Killam & Bobby Moynihan. While in 2020, Driver has a great line – and an autographed gift – for an audience member beginning at around the 3:10 mark:

On Thursday, it was on-stage promo time – with Driver & Rodrigo, joined by SNL cast member Heidi Gardner. In the first promo, Gardner & Rodrigo reveal the inspiration behind "Driver's License" to Adam Driver. Following that, the issue of who's a "teen heartthrob" gets awkwardly clarified. Finally, Gardner needs rescuing from bad wordplay/pun hell.

And here's a look back at Wednesday night's read-thru is going – first, with a look at the SNL cast:

And here's a look at how Driver's taking it all in – with on-stage promo set for Thursday evening:

In the following midweek sketch that was released early on Wednesday, we get a look into the process that Driver goes through to get into character. Any character…

And here's a look back at SNL's welcome video, rolling out the red carpet for Driver & Rodrigo ahead of this weekend's show. – and don't forget that SNL icon Kate McKinnon & musical guest Billie Eilish are on tap to send us off into the holiday break on December 16th:

Last week, we got a chance to check out the official Season 49 cast image taken by Photographer Mary Ellen Matthews:

And here's a behind-the-scenes featurette spotlighting how it all came together:

NBC's Emmy Award-winning late-night comedy showcase "Saturday Night Live" returns for its 49th season of laughs, surprises and standout performances. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short-form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame. The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms. Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. "SNL" makes headlines with topical humor reflecting politics and current events, features an array of characters with a perspective on pop culture that remains unparalleled, and offers sharp political commentary through its signature "Weekend Update" segment. A variety show that is truly one of a kind, "SNL" also attracts the biggest stars of music to its stage for innovative viral performances.

NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 49 company includes Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Marcello Hernandez, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, Chloe Troast, Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang. SNL is executive-produced by Lorne Michaels, with Liz Patrick directing and SNL alum Darrell Hammond announcing. Broadcasting from Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center, the long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.

