Saturday Night Live: SNL Video Welcomes Daniel Kaluuya & St. Vincent

A new week with a new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live waiting 4-5 days away from now, which means it's time for everyone to formally introduced to this week's host Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) as well as musical guest St. Vincent. With the intro clip running a little late, will we also get a table read preview today or will that hold until tomorrow- with promos on Thursday? Even more important- are we way more obsessed with this than you are? Probably- so let's get you to the preview…

Here's a look at who we have stepping up this week- and don't forget that Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) takes the hosting handoff on April 10, with Kid Cudi as the episode's musical guest:

Saturday Night Live's 46th season includes Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost serve as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) are feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live has won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.