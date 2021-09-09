Saturday Night Live Very Subtle About When Season 47 Premieres

How's that for making the call? Only a day after saying we were expecting something coming from NBC soon regarding the 47th season of NBC's Saturday Night Live, we have a date! That's right, you can mark down October 2 for the long-running sketch comedy/music series' return. Other than that? Nothing in terms of note cards to tell us who the host and musical guest will be… yet…

With a look back at SNL's past and an eye on the half-century mark closer than you think, here's a look at the official announcement of the series return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SNL Returns October 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xxexY3sefD8)

Saturday Night Live's 46th season included Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang. Che and Jost served as head writers, with Bryan Tucker serving as senior writer. Lauren Holt (The Filth), Punkie Johnson (Space Force), and Andrew Dismukes (Comedy Central's Colossal ClusterFest, New York Comedy Festival) were feature players. Alec Baldwin returned as Donald Trump, with Maya Rudolph joining them as Kamala Harris, and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden for part of the season before cast member Moffat took over the role just before the holiday break.

Not including specials and digital series, Saturday Night Live had won over 70 Emmy Awards, the most for any show in television history, heading into last season. SNL also holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with over 275 nominations (once again, not including specials and digital series). The long-running sketch comedy and musical series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, produced by Steve Higgins and Erik Kenward, and directed by Don Roy King. Ken Aymong serves as a supervising producer, with Lindsay Shookus, Erin Doyle, and Tom Broecker producing. The series is produced by SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video.