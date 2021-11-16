Saturday Night Live Video Welcomes Simu Liu & Saweetie to Studio 8H

After an impressive run from Loki & Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors and musical guest Taylor Swift (which we offered our thoughts on here), this weekend sees the last new episode of NBC's Saturday Night Live until after the Thanksgiving break (which means possibly returning December 4th or 11th, and wrapping December 18th?). And while this weekend's host Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Kim's Convenience) has already made his SNL presence known (more on that in a minute), there are still weekly traditions to be had. So with it being Tuesday, it's time to roll out the official intro video for Liu and musical guest Saweetie ahead of their show this weekend (read-thru and on-set promos most likely dropping Wednesday and Thursday).

Here's an official look at who will be hitting the stages of Studio 8H this weekend, followed by a look back at Liu's trip to SNL during this past weekend's show:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Simu Liu Is Hosting SNL! (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RjsZyDImU7g)

And here's that all-important moment that can best be described as the passing of the hosting torch between Majors and Liu (though SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus probably had it better with the "baton" analogy):

"Shortly after this photo was taken, Simu was promptly tackled by security and ejected from the premises. He is currently in his hotel room eating nachos and rediscovering Taylor Swift," Liu joked in his Instagram post along with the hashtag #WrongSaturday- here's a look:

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast. With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).