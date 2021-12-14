Saturday Night Live Welcomes Paul Rudd & Charli XCX to Studio 8H

If you're a fan of NBC's Saturday Night Live and you've been following along, then you know how this works. But this week is a bit different because it's the long-running sketch comedy/music series' holiday episode before it heads off for a long winter's nap. So to help wrap up 2021, SNL has enlisted Ghostbusters: Afterlife & The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd and musical guest Charli XCX to help wrap up things in fine comedic fashion (fingers crossed). So to get things started, we have SNL formally welcoming the duo to the stages of Studio 8H.

So let's kick off the last week of SNL hype for the year with a look at the official intro video for this week's show:

Now here's a look back at when both Rudd and Charlie XCX previously took the stages of NBC's Studio 8H. In the first video, Rudd reflects back on his previous three SNL hosting gigs during a "Best Man" speech in his May 2019 opening monologue (which saw DJ Khaled as the musical guest). Following that, a look back at the promo for the December 13, 2014, episode that saw Charli XCX serving as musical guest with Martin Freeman (Sherlock) hosting and SNL cast member Kenan Thompson joining them for the clip :

Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang, along with returning feature players Andrew Dismukes & Punkie Johnson, and new feature players Aristotle Athari (Future Man, All Rise), James Austin Johnson (Silicon Valley) & Sarah Sherman (The Eric Andre Show) make up this season's cast.

With NBC's long-running sketch/variety series Saturday Night Live inching closer to the 50th season mark, it does so as the winner of the 2021 Emmy Award for Variety Sketch Series- its fifth straight win in that category (with the series very close to the triple-digits tally when it comes to the number of Emmys won).