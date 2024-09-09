Posted in: Movies, NBC, TV | Tagged: saturday night, saturday night live, snl

Saturday Night: SNL Origin Story Rolls Out Early; New Trailer Released

Here's a new trailer for Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan's Saturday Night, along with how you can check out the SNL origin story early.

With NBC's Saturday Night Live set to kick off its milestone 50th season later this month, we've got some updates to pass along regarding director/writer Jason Reitman and writer Gil Kenan's Saturday Night. Taking us back nearly 50 years to the final moments when NBC's long-running late-night sketch comedy/music series went from being a dream to becoming a reality, the film is now set to be released in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto on September 27th – leading up to its wide release on October 11th. In addition, this morning brought a new official trailer that builds on the previous one when it comes to giving us a sense of just how explosively manic those final 90 minutes were before the landscape of television would be changed forever.

Based on Reitman and Kenan's interviews with the living cast, writers, and crew about the launch of SNL, Sony Pictures' upcoming film Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the show's very first broadcast. Previously, we were treated to an official trailer and two key art posters – but now, Reitman and the team are taking viewers behind the scenes to show the hard work and painstaking attention to detail that went into recreating one of the most iconic nights in television history. Now, here's a look at the newest trailer that dropped this morning:

And here's a look back at the teaser "role call" showing us who's who that was released last week:

With screenings during Telluride Film Festival (TFF) and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) ahead of its October 11th wide release, here's a look behind the scenes of Sony Pictures Entertainment's Saturday Night:

Sony's Saturday Night stars Dylan O'Brien (Dan Aykroyd), Lamorne Morris (Garrett Morris), Cory Michael Smith (Chevy Chase), Matt Wood (John Belushi), Ella Hunt (Gilda Radner), Emily Fairn (Laraine Newman), and Kim Matula (Jane Curtin). In addition, the film stars Willem Dafoe (David Tebet), Nicholas Braun (Jim Henson), Matthew Rhys (George Carlin), Kaia Gerber (Jacqueline Carlin), J.K. Simmons (Milton Berle), Jon Batiste (Billy Preston), Andrew Barth Feldman (Neil Levy), Naomi McPherson (Janis Ian), and Finn Wolfhard as an NBC page.

Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan and Jason Reitman, Sony's Saturday Night is produced by Jason Blumenfeld, Peter Rice, Jason Reitman, and Gil Kenan. Executive producers on the film are Erica Mills and JoAnn Perritano.

