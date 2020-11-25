Saved by the Bell EP, Cast Discuss Original Cast's Homecoming Reunion

For Bayside Tiger fans, the long wait is over with NBC Universal streamer Peacock released all 10 episodes of season one for the Saved by the Bell sequel series. One of the highlights is the homecoming episode "The Todd Capsule" which sees two-thirds of the original student cast back together again. Showrunner Tracey Wigfield and the cast spoke with TVLine offering a preview on the throwback episode of the Sam Bobrick-created series. On top of Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie) and Mario Lopez (Slater) as part of the main cast of the new series, they're joined by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack) and Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly) reflecting on their old Bayside days. Berkley Lauren, Lopez, and Thiessen are also producers with Gosselaar acting as executive producer alongside Wigfield.

Saved by the Bell – Catching Up with the Classic Bayside Gang

"We have a big homecoming episode that really delves into [those old friendships]," Wigfield said. "They've all reunited again, and they work through some of their issues that have come up over the last 30 years." Berkley Lauren adds, "There's joy, there's tension, there's all of the things you'd think of when siblings get together [after some time apart]." The episode, which is late in the first season, finally addresses Mac Morris' (Mitchell Hoog) relationship with his father. "I don't think Zack is there as much as Mac wants him to be," Hoog said. "With my dad, a lot of it is the mystery of him. Due to him being governor, I have to take what he is trying to give me [as a dad] and use my imagination." It's a legacy Mac is very cognizant of. "A lot of it is living up to name 'Morris' and living up to that legacy within Bayside, which I am very hard on myself on," he continued.

As with the existing dynamic chemistry between Zack, Kelly, Jessie, and Slater, also comes new tension. "They've maybe lost touch for a little bit, and now they're getting to revisit one another as adults," Berkley Lauren said. "With that history, there's that comfort, that ease that you have with people that you grew up with. They have that, and there are sparks." "The Todd Capsule" is a fun episode that balances both the old and new casts, which makes it feel like another series' classic. My only regret is we couldn't get a full reunion of the seven back on screen at least one last time.