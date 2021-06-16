Saved by the Bell Star Elizabeth Berkley Shares Season 2 BTS Selfie

As filming is underway for the second season of the Peacock's Saved by the Bell, star Elizabeth Berkley (Dr. Jessica Spano) posted another classic behind the scenes photo on Instagram flanked by original castmates Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Gov. Zack Morris) and Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) with the caption, "These two…. #friendsforever!! #grateful#friends #love #family 🙏🏼❤️". The three obviously go back to their original run on the NBC Saturday morning series that lasted from 1989-1992 that lasted four seasons and derived multiple TV movies and spinoffs including the sequel series on the NBCU streamer. The latest incarnation of Saved by the Bell saw Jessie go from overachieving gifted student to an administrator at her alma mater and single mother to an underachieving football player son Jamie (Belmont Cameli). The first season saw her coming to terms with her coddling as a mother and learning to accept her son's failures.

Peacock's Saved by the Bell Season One Recap

The season finale saw a possible rekindling with her high school boyfriend Slater, who is found to be stuck in the past long past his own glory years as the star athlete at Bayside High. He's not the school's football coach and perhaps one of the worst, but at least the players are very much in touch with their feelings. When one of the transfer students Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Pena) joins the team, his fortunes start to change. Zack, who was Bayside's alpha con artist during his high school days, continued to apply those very skills into a law firm with his scheming ways up to the governorship of California. One of his proclamations in closing down underperforming schools and sending the displaced students to better-performing schools, which set the Peacock series in motion. With the cancelation of Gosselaar's other sitcom Mixed-ish on ABC, perhaps we'll see much more Gov. Morris in the second season. The series also stars Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden, Josie Totah, and John Michael Higgins.

