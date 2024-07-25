Posted in: Preview, SYFY, TV | Tagged: jordan peele, Monkeypaw Productions, scare tactics, USA Network

Scare Tactics: Jordan Peele, Monkeypaw Set Reboot for USA Network

Jordan Peele and Monkeypaw Productions are is production on a Scare Tactics reboot for USA Network that's expected to launch in the fall.

Okay, this is definitely a reboot that we can get behind. The first season or so of Scare Tactics will always be our favorite because they really went all out to make the pranks as realistically immersive as possible. So when we heard the news that horror icon Jordan Peele (Get Out, Nope) and his Monkeypaw Productions were spearheading a reboot of the series for USA Network, we were sold without having to hear another word. Set to launch later this fall, the series is set to turn unsuspecting individuals into the main characters of their very own horror movies. Set up by their friends and family, these unwitting participants are put in twisted scenarios with fully immersive stories that blur the lines of reality, horror, and comedy as they navigate one unreal decision after another.

"As one of the most visionary creators of the day, there is nothing Jordan Peele can't do. We're honored to be making our first unscripted series together," shared Corie Henson, EVP, Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal Entertainment. "This brilliant reimagining of the classic 'Scare Tactics' has it all – laughs, jump scares, and outrageous moments. In the hands of Jordan and Monkeypaw, you never know what's coming next."

Win Rosenfeld, President of Monkeypaw Productions, added, "We're so grateful at Monkeypaw to help reimagine one of our all-time favorite hidden-camera shows. Working with showrunner Elan Gale, one of the most creative and mischievous minds in unscripted television, and Scott Hallock, the brilliant creator of the original 'Scare Tactics,' has been an absolute blast. It's cathartic and hilarious to watch people get a little scared, and the scenarios we cooked up for this season are really wild. We can't wait to share a little light-hearted schadenfreude with audiences soon."

"What do you get when you combine Jordan Peele, hidden cameras, unsuspecting people, and horror-movie scenarios? You're about to find out," noted Toby Gorman, President, Universal Television Alternative Studio. "Working with Monkeypaw Productions, NBCU, and USA Network to bring one of the most creatively scary and hilarious projects to life has been a phenomenal experience. We can't wait for audiences to join in the fun of our first unscripted project with Jordan as it perfectly blends horror, humor, and reality."

Peele and Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Television Alternative Studios (UTAS) are set to produce. Original series producer Scott Hallock and his WMTI Productions banner will also executive produce. Peele, Win Rosenfeld, and Jamal Watson will executive produce for Monkeypaw. Elan Gale (FBoy Island, Midnight Mass, The Midnight Club) will serve as showrunner and executive producer.

