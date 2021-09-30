Scoobtober: HBO Max, Cartoon Network Set Scooby-Doo Halloween Line-Up

Cuddle up with your favorite four-legged mystery-solver Scooby-Doo for this year's inaugural Scoobtober programming event beginning Friday, Oct. 1 on HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The annual Halloween event celebrates the spookiest month of the year with a hair-raising lineup that kicks off with new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?, Scooby-Doo movies from the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment library, the Cartoon Network premiere of Scoob! and so much more.

Cher, Sean Astin, Jessica Biel, Terry Bradshaw, Lucy Liu, Jason Sudeikis, and Run DMC are the latest celebrity team-ups to join in all-new episodes of Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? when HBO Max's Scoobtober celebration begins Oct. 1. The latest series from Warner Bros. Animation stars Scooby and the Mystery Inc. crew joining forces with some of the biggest names in pop culture to solve their toughest mysteries yet. Also streaming during Scoobtober on HBO Max are 28 Scooby-Doo movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and the popular library animated series Be Cool, Scooby-Doo!.

Cartoon Network will offer over 17 hours of Scooby-themed programming during Scoobtober. Kids and families can tune in every Sunday beginning Oct. 3 (9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET/PT) to catch two Warner Bros. Home Entertainment movies from the Scooby-Doo library including Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob and Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! Warner Bros. Pictures' Scoob! will also debut on Cartoon Network during its new family destination, ACME Night, Sunday, Oct. 24 (6:00 p.m. ET/PT).

Series and Movies Beginning Friday, Oct. 1:

"Lost Soles of Jungle River!"—Scooby-Doo and our gang travel up a lost river in the Amazon Rainforest with Jason Sudeikis.

"The Tao of Scoob!"—Scooby-Doo takes the gang to meet his good friend, Lucy Liu, at her art gallery in Queens.

"Returning of the Key Ring!"—The gang and actor Sean Astin attempt to return a lost set of keys.

"Cher, Scooby and the Sargasso Sea!"—Scooby-Doo and the gang are hitching a ride with their friend, Cher, on her yacht.

"The Lost Mines of Kilimanjaro!"—Fred takes a wrong turn at Nairobi and drives the gang to a lost valley.

"The Legend of the Gold Microphone!"—Our mystery teens work with Joseph "Run" Simmons (Run DMC) to get to the bottom of a mystery.

"Scooby-Doo and the Sky Town Cool School!"—Scooby-Doo and the gang arrive at a cool school run by famous actor Billy Dee Williams.

"Falling Star Man!"—A shooting star that crashes down in the middle of the ranch belonging to Terry Bradshaw!

"A Haunt of a Thousand Voices!"—Daphne takes the rest of the gang to meet her friend, famous voice-over actor Frank Welker.

"Scooby-Doo, Dog Wonder!"—Scooby-Doo and the gang are on the case with help from Blue Falcon and his dog wonder, Dynomutt

"The Movieland Monsters!"—The gang helps Carol Burnett beta test her brand new virtual reality Movieland world.

Movies from the Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Library include Lego Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash, Lego Scooby-Doo!: Haunted Hollywood, Scooby-Doo and the Goblin King, Scooby-Doo and the Samurai Sword, Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & the Bold, Scooby-Doo! & the Gourmet Ghost, Scooby-Doo! & WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, Scooby-Doo! Abracadabra-Doo, Scooby-Doo! Adventures: The Mystery Map!, Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery, Scooby-Doo! and the Beach Beastie, Scooby-Doo! and the Spooky Scarecrow, Scooby-Doo! Camp Scare, Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster, Scooby-Doo! Frankencreepy, Scooby-Doo! Ghastly Goals!, Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays, Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur, Scooby-Doo! Mask of the Blue Falcon, Scooby-Doo! Mecha Mutt Menace, Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness, Scooby-Doo! Music of the Vampire, Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy, Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown, Scooby-Doo! Spooky Games!, Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright, Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins, and Scooby-Doo! The WWE Mystery

Library Movies Airing Sundays (9:00-12:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Sunday, Oct. 3rd:

Scooby-Doo! The Sword and the Scoob

Scooby-Doo! and the Gourmet Ghost

Sunday, Oct. 10:

Scooby-Doo! and the Curse of the 13th Ghost

Scooby-Doo! Moon Monster Madness

Sunday, Oct. 17:

Scooby-Doo! and Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon

Sunday, Oct. 24:

Scooby-Doo! Shaggy's Showdown

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery

Scoob! (6:00 p.m. – ACME Night – Broadcast Premiere)

Sunday, Oct. 31:

Happy Halloween Scooby-Doo!

Scoob!