Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: scooby doo

Scooby-Doo Series Taps Grace, Hagen, Fortson, Jenkins as "Scooby Gang"

Netflix's Scooby-Doo has cast Mckenna Grace as Daphne, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred.

Article Summary Netflix casts Mckenna Grace, Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, and Maxwell Jenkins as the Scooby Gang

The new live-action Scooby-Doo series reimagines the gang's first mystery and summer together

Creators Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg lead the eight-episode series produced by Berlanti Productions

Matthew Lillard, past Shaggy actor, supports reboot and hopes it keeps the franchise's classic spirit

A month after learning that Mckenna Grace (Young Sheldon, Five Nights at Freddy's 2) had been tapped for the role of Daphne Blake in Netflix, Midnight Radio, Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. Television's live-action Scooby-Doo, we're learning who else is set to join the "Scooby Gang." The eight-episode modern reimagining of the animated series from Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Cowboy Bebop) will also include Tanner Hagen (The Pitt, Dark Light) as Shaggy Rogers, Abby Ryder Fortson (Are You There God? It's Me Margaret; Carousel) as Velma Dinkley, and Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space, The Bondsman) as Fred Jones.

Based on characters created by Hanna-Barbera, the series will take viewers back to the case that first brought the team together. During their final summer at camp, old friends Shaggy and Daphne get embroiled in a haunting mystery surrounding a lonely, lost Great Dane puppy that may have been a witness to a supernatural murder. Together with the pragmatic and scientific townie Velma and the strange but ever-so-cute new kid Freddy, they set out to solve the case that is pulling each of them into a creepy nightmare that threatens to expose all of their secrets.

Checking in with EW to discuss Scream 7, Matthew Lillard shared that he was happy to see the "Scooby Gang" back, whether it's animated or live action. Lillard starred as Shaggy in two live-action film adaptations, co-starring with Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne, Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred, Linda Cardellini as Velma, and voice actor Neil Fanning as Scooby-Doo in 2002's Scooby-Doo and 2004's Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed.

"My general thought is that I'm really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back," Lillard said "We haven't done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it's a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It's the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It's about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it's a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn."

"I think that having it back is good," Lillard continued, noting that he hopes the streaming service sticks to what made the franchise so popular over the years. "My hope is that they hold onto what's tried and true and take their hack at it. But the reality is that I'm sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It's really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that."

Appelbaum and Rosenberg will serve as showrunners, with the duo executive-producing alongside André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner via Midnight Radio. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman executive produce for Berlanti Productions.

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