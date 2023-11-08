Posted in: Anime, Netflix, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, scott pilgrim, scott pilgrim takes off

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Image Preview; More Planned for Geeked Week

Arriving on November 17th, Geeked Week offered a look at Netflix's anime take on Bryan Lee O’Malley's graphic novels, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Article Summary Netflix's Geeked Week offered a fresh look at anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off - with more to come this week.

The cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation return to voice their animated counterparts.

We also have Scott Pilgrim Takes Off opening credits, trailer, and exclusive sneak previews.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off arrives on Netflix on November 17th.

With only a little more than a week to go until Netflix's upcoming anime adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's "Scott Pilgrim" graphic novels hits streaming screens, the streamer's virtual global fan event Geeked Week 2023 seemed like a great time to keep getting fans psyched about what's to come with Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. With the cast of Edgar Wright's Michael Cera & Mary Elizabeth Winstead-starring 2010 big-screen adaptation returning to voice their respective characters, the highly-anticipated series released an official look at the main couple in question – clearly waiting to see what else is in store for fans beginning this Thursday, when Geeked Week starts dropping some serious looks at SPTO and a ton of other shows & films.

With the animated adventure set to be unleashed on November 17th, here's a look at the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. Following that, we have a look back at the official trailer and a previously released sneak preview highlighting the moment when fate rang Scott's doorbell – and that fate's name was Ramona Flowers. And she came bearing a Netflix DVD order…

Along with the voices of Cera (Scott Pilgrim) and Winstead (Ramona), the project also includes Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, Johnny Simmons as Young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Still, Mae Whitman as Roxie, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for the animated series:

O'Malley and BenDavid Grabinski will serve as executive producers, writers & showrunners, with Wright serving as executive producer and Science SARU serving as the animation studio (with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora). Executive producers are Marc Platt (Marc Platt Productions), Jared LeBoff (Marc Platt Productions), Adam Siegel (Marc Platt Productions); Michael Bacall; Wright (Complete Fiction), Nira Park (Complete Fiction); and Eunyoung Choi (Science SARU) will also executive produce. UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, serves as the production studio.

