Scream TV's Horrifying October Lineup: "Halloween," Elvira & More

Horror channel Scream TV rolled out its horrifying lineup of holiday programming, including "Halloween," Elvira, "Hammer Sunday," and more.

Scream TV has announced a pretty stellar line-up of programming for this month. This brand new channel launches on October 14th available to view within the DistroTV app on any Roku and Amazon Fire TV as well as IOS and Android devices, with other options to watch coming soon. Some highlights that will air on the channel during the first couple weeks of launch include classics White Zombie, Motel Hell, themed programming on Sundays with Hammer films that day, Elvira's Movie Macabre on Wednesdays, and so much more. The holy holiday of horror on October 31st will see Glowzies air during the day, followed up by the John Carpenter classic and the all-time greatest movie ever made, Halloween.

Scream TV: The Channel We Have Waited For?

October's Scream TV Weekly Programming Series

Weekdays: Classics (5 pm)

Mondays: Chris Alexander's Sinister Cinema (9 pm)

Wednesdays: Elvira's Movie Macabre (9 pm)

Fridays: Fright Premiere (9 pm), Late Night (11:30 pm)

Saturdays: Frightfest Saturday Scares with Alan Jones (9 pm)

Sundays: Hammer Sunday (9 pm)

October Scream TV Programming Highlights

10.13: BLACK SUNDAY

10.15: RESTITUTION

10.16: HOUSE BY THE CEMETERY

10.17: MOTEL HELL

10.18: HELL HOUSE, LLC III: LAKE OF FIRE

10.20: BELA LUGOSI'S BIRTHDAY, WHITE ZOMBIE, MURDERS IN THE RUE MORGUE

10.25: BEYOND THE CHAMBER OF TERROR

Halloween Specials: GLOWZIES, HALLOWEEN

Scream TV certainly sounds great. I like that they are trying to have a little bit of something for every kind of horror fan, not just the gory, straight-to-digital stuff that a lot of these services stuff themselves to the gills with. Classics and horror hosts are the recipe for success. Get that stuff mixed in, and you can grab every generation. That is how horror has stayed alive all of these years and ensures that it is going nowhere.

The Scream TV website will launch on October 13th with its full programming line-up, so go here and bookmark it to check it out.

