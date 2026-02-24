Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence & Cast on Ken Jenkins' Kelso, S09 Cast & More

With Neil Flynn and Christa Miller's returns, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence and the cast discuss Ken Jenkins, Season 9's interns, and more.

Article Summary Bill Lawrence confirms Neil Flynn and Christa Miller return for Scrubs revival season 10

Ken Jenkins' Dr. Kelso skips season 10 but plans to return from retirement for season 11

Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley reveal how many episodes they appear in for the new season

Season 9's intern cast may return in the future, with Lawrence open to more Scrubs reunions

As the Scrubs revival inches closer to reality, fans will naturally wonder about the finer details, spoilers be damned, about who and what is coming regarding a variety of things season 10 may or may not answer. It becomes infuriating that almost nothing is left to the imagination anymore, given how enriched in spoiler culture we are, so creator Bill Lawrence and a few in the cast spoke to Deadline, filling as many of the blanks as they can, and what the future may hold should ABC decide to renew the series for season 11. Naturally, this is your spoiler warning.

Scrubs Creator and Cast on Who Is Coming Back for Season 10 and the Window for More in the Future

Regarding the returns of Judy Reyes' Carla Espinosa and John C. McGinley's (Sacred Heart Chief of Medicine) Dr. Perry Cox, Reyes said she's in four of the nine episodes, while McGinley admitted to being in three. On top of the announcement of Neil Flynn and Christa Miller's return as Janitor and Jordan Sullivan, there was no detail on how many episodes they'll have. Ken Jenkins, who played the original Chief of Medicine at Sacred Heart, Dr. Bob Kelso, won't be in season 10, according to Lawrence, but will come out of retirement from acting for season 11. Jenkins' last role to date was the TV movie Girls Weekend in 2019, and had a recurring role as Chick in Lawrence's ABC series Cougar Town for 19 episodes from 2010 to 2015.

As far as the status of those like Eliza Coupe, who joined the series in season eight as Dr. Denise "Jo" Mahoney as recurring and later, elevated to main in season nine; and the season nine intern stars in Kerry Bishé (Lucy), Michael Mosely (Drew Suffin), and Dave Franco (Cole Aaronson), Lawrence said, "I would do it in a heartbeat [having them return], because they're such great performers. I'm a TV fan, I enjoy watching Scrubs uber fans' brains melt a little bit, so I would be open to anyone coming back. Just this first year, nine episodes is such a tiny cup of coffee; we jammed in everybody we possibly could." For more, including the breakdown of JD (Zach Braff), Elliot (Sarah Chalke), Turk (Donald Faison), Carla, and their respective families and kids, along with Reyes talking about Carla being a working mom, and if she and McGinley see themselves coming back beyond season 10, you can check the entire interview.

