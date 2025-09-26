Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Bill Lawrence Gets the Band Back Together for Table Read

Here's a look at Bill Lawrence, Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley at the table read for ABC's Scrubs.

Just so we're clear, we've been excited every step of the way, from original series creator Bill Lawrence offering hopeful updates to the news that Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley had locked down deals to return. But there's just something special about seeing the band back together for an official table read for the first episode of the upcoming Scrubs revival series, and that's exactly what we got on Friday (and that's precisely what we have waiting for you below). JD (Braff) and Turk (Faison) are set to scrub in together for the first time in a long time, but Medicine (and interns) has changed. Thankfully, their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old will navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars.

Regarding why now seems the right time to revisit the beloved series' universe, series creator Lawrence addressed that issue back in February regarding the upcoming series. "I thought about it a lot, and I think the main impetus is selfish. It's that we're all friends, and we enjoy spending time together, and you can't meet a writer or an actor or actress on that show, a crew member, that didn't count that as one of the highlights of their career. And so all of us were like, even if it's just that, why not do it again? And that's part of the fun." Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

