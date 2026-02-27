Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs: Braff and Chalke Reveal Guest Stars They Want for Revival

Scrubs star Zach Braff shares his pitch for the return of a fan-favorite, and Sarah Chalke shares her dream recurring guest star patient.

With the spotlight back on our beloved medical staff at Sacred Heart, Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Sarah Chalke, who play doctors John "JD" Dorian and Elliot Reid, are back in the fold again, giving fans what they wanted 16 years after the season nine finale that ended the Bill Lawrence-created series' original run in 2010. With the first two episodes of the revival season in the books, we saw some dramatic changes in JD and Elliot. While Elliot still worked at Sacred Heart, JD found his way back after his time as a concierge doctor for the wealthy, when he discovered one of his patients had been admitted to that same hospital. The two spoke to Variety at the show's Los Angeles premiere to reveal which guest stars they'd like to see on the ABC series in the future.

Scrubs Stars Zach Braff & Sarah Chalke on Dream Guest Stars for Revival

Braff revealed that he pitched a return of a series fan favorite, Sean Kelly, the dolphin trainer who was Elliot's last boyfriend before she ended up with JD for seasons eight and nine. "He used to play Sarah's love interest. Scott Foley is one of the funniest straight men ever. A lot of people know this because he's usually playing the heartthrob somewhere, but I'd love for Scott Foley to come back and be my nemesis again." The Scream 7 and Will Trent star appeared in 12 episodes of Scrubs across seasons 1, 3, and 8. The running gag is that JD often dismisses his rival with, "Nobody cares, Sean!" Sean does end up dating JD's ex, and urologist Dr. Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks), who's also the mother of one of JD's children during season eight, and is never heard from again.

Chalke went for an SNL favorite, "I want Kate McKinnon to be my patient in an episode." When pressed on what she might have, the Rick & Morty star didn't have a direct response, reminding the world, "I'm not a real doctor," but it would have to be something to make her "recurring so she can stay around for a while." One of season 10's additions is another SNL alum in Vanessa Bayer, who plays HR rep Sibby Wilson, who tries to keep the Sacred Heart staff's morale in check while seeing special cases in repeat violators like Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) and Dr. Todd "The Todd" Quinlan (Robert Maschio). New episodes of Scrubs air Wednesdays on ABC and stream on Hulu the following day.

