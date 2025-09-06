Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Peacock, Pop Culture, Technology, TV | Tagged: She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Twisted Metal

Patty Guggenheim Talks Twisted Metal, She-Hulk, Adobe Acrobat Studio

Patty Guggenheim spoke with Bleeding Cool about Peacock's Twisted Metal, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and working with Adobe Acrobat.

Patty Guggenheim is one of the most versatile comedic actresses since emerging into the scene in 2008's Web Therapy, working with creator Lisa Kudrow. She's also appeared in variety shows like Funny or Die Presents… and Tosh.0 to go with her memorable appearances on several TV shows with runs on E!'s Hashtaggers, ABC's Splitting Up Together, Sony Crackle's animated series SuperMansion, Pop TV's Florida Girls, Comedy Central's Reno 911!, and YouTube Original's Lisa on Demand. In recent years, she's appeared on Roku's The Spiderwick Chronicles, the Paramount+ reboot of iCarly, and CBS's Matlock. While promoting her work with Adobe Acrobat Studio for their "PDF PSA," Guggeheim spoke to Bleeding Cool about why filming her ad with Hassan Minhaj, Chance the Rapper, and Kristin Chenowith, an opportunity to play against type as Raven on her Peacock dystopian action series Twisted Metal, based on the PlayStation franchise of the same name; and revisiting her memorable turn as Madisynn in the MCU series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and her streamer banter with Bendict Wong's Wong.

Patty Guggenheim on How Adobe Acrobat Studio Expands Her Creativity, Her Turn as Raven in Peacock's Twisted Metal, and If Madisynn Will Have an MCU Return

How did you get involved with Adobe, and what do you like about Acrobat Acrobat Studio?

I got involved through the director of that commercial spot, Tim Wilkime. He's a good friend, an SNL director, and a great guy. I've been using Adobe Acrobat Studio, and it makes editing easy. It's like you can see everything clearly. The shortcuts make it fast, which is cool, and I like how you can see everything on a dashboard. It helps my creative brain.

What did you like working with Hassan, Chance, and Kristin?

Hassan and I hit it off, and we had a great time. We had a natural ease about our relationship, which made it fun. Chance was a sweetheart; he was so funny and awesome. Kristin Chenoweth is like one of the warmest…she's like a living doll and a real voice.

Were there any cuts that weren't used that you wish were in there, or was everything filmed as is?

We did a lot of alts. I don't even remember some of the alts; we got to improvise a lot, which was fun. There was one take where Kristin Chenoweth was like dancing out of the studio, and we were like, "That's good. Could that be the jingle?" It was random and funny to me [giggles].

The disco ball on your head felt so much like Daft Punk.

Yes, totally. Yeah, so fun.

Shifting to 'Twisted Metal,' before joining the cast for season two, did you play the PlayStation games?

I did. I always played Sweet Tooth because I like clowns, and it was so much fun. I was so into those early video games because that's all we had.

What do you like about playing Raven, and what does the series let you do that you wouldn't normally do in your other projects?

Yeah, good question. Oh gosh, Raven's so fun to play, because you're so rarely permitted to be the biggest A-hole you can be, so that was fun. It was nice to be able to tap into rage that I don't get to use daily. I don't play a lot of characters that rage at people. It was so much fun to get to yell at people.

What do you like working with Rhett (Reese), Michael (Jonathan Smith), and Paul (Wernick) as creatives?

They're awesome. They're so good at world-building, creating this whole vibe, a whole world where you want to see characters play. It was cool. They're talented and clearly funny. They have a good eye for dark and funny, which is right up my alley.

You work with (Captain America) Anthony [Mackie] on set, and you have Rhett and Paul (who did 'Deadpool & Wolverine'). Did you two ever talk about Marvel on set?

Yeah, every once in a while, we would talk about it. and how it's so different than most sets because there are so many moving parts. I mean, on every set, there's a lot of moving parts, but I feel like it is because of the sci-fi aspect, or like on 'She-Hulk,' they're animating her and the CGI of it. There are so many more components you're working with as you're shooting, like the flying. We didn't do much flying in 'Twisted Metal.' Every once in a while, we would get into it.

When your episode of 'She-Hulk' came out, I imagine how it could feel like a broken record talking about Madisynn all the time. [Guggenheim laughs]. I'm guessing in your head you're thinking, "I could ride this thing as long as I can." How was that with you? Do you and Benedict (Wong) have a good laugh about just how much attention you two have been getting about your characters' streaming banter?

Yeah, it was fun to experience it with him. It was funny, because when I was on set and I didn't know what was going to make a big splash or not, but he was like, when I came out calling him "Wonger," he said, "They're going to love you" [laughs]. He was so great, like he and I would send things back and forth to each other, and we always talk about each other in interviews. He's special.

Perhaps in the future, it's a standalone thing on Marvel. I would love to hear you and Benedict riff on shows. That concept would sell. With Ryan [Reynolds'] Maximum Effort and his regular working relationship with Rhett and Paul, I think you guys should make it work as a separate thing for Maximum Effort with you and Benedict.

Yeah, maybe we will. That would be cool. I know we would both be into it. It'd be fun.

Is there any chance you see yourself returning to the MCU as Madisynn or perhaps something else?

I would, of course, love to. I love how big the Multiverse is, literally. You can go in and out anywhere, and there's so much creativity there. I would love to do that.

You can check out the ad with Guggenheim above. Click here for more information on Adobe Acrobat Studio. Both seasons of Twisted Metal, which also stars Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Joe Seanoa (featuring the voice of Will Arnett) as Sweet Tooth, and Anthony Carrigan, are available on Peacock. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is available on Disney+.

