Scrubs: JD Still Has a Way with Words in a New Revival Series Teaser

JD still has a way with words in this new teaser for ABC and Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff and Donald Faison-starring Scrubs revival series.

Article Summary Scrubs returns on February 25th with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and more original cast members.

New teaser revives classic JD and Turk banter, plus beloved series vibes and memorable character moments.

Fresh faces join the hospital, with unique backstories for interns and new staff shaking up Sacred Heart.

Braff and Faison share insider details about new characters, from HR quirks to influencers in the medical field.

As we inch closer to the return of original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, and John C. McGinley-starring Scrubs on Feb. 25th, we've been learning more and more about what we can expect from the revival. That includes an overview of what brings the gang back together from Braff, and Faison and Braff sharing some intel on the series' new faces (more on that below). Now, we have a new teaser that's giving off serious OG series vibes. We won't spoil it, but let's just say that Dr. Cox (McGinley) has some kind words to share, we never get tired of hearing Carla (Reyes) call JD (Braff) "Bambi," and when it comes to him and Turk, JD really wants "both of our sacks to be fun."

Here's a look at the latest teaser for ABC's Scrubs revival, set to scrub in beginning on February 25th:

During a recent interview with Esquire, Braff and Faison offered some insights on who's who and what you need to know about them – here's a look at what the two had to share:

Vanessa Bayer's Sibby Wilson: "She handles HR complaints. She's got a very thick file on The Todd, and she also looks out, as they do in real hospitals, to make sure that the interns aren't being worked to death. She's also just hilarious. Everything that woman says makes me laugh," Braff shared.

Layla Mohammadi's Amara & Amanda Morrow's Dashana: "The surgical interns are Amara [Layla Mohammadi], on the left, who had a very sheltered life. She's very innocent, super smart, but had sort of a homeschooled existence. She hasn't had a lot of life experience other than studying. Dashana [Amanda Morrow], on the right, is very confident. She was written as if Turk was a young woman. Very cocky, very close with her father. He was her biggest champion," Braff said. Faison added, "The way Turk looks at his interns is: I've got to teach these guys, and they have to be prepared, because at the end, when I'm done with this, these two are going to be the ones that will continue my legacy here."

David Gridley's Blake, Jacob Dudman's Asher & Ava Bunn's Sam "Tosh": "The medical interns are Blake, Asher, and Tosh. Blake [David Gridley] is 35, and one of the things we wanted to focus on is that some people get around to being interns later in life. We're going to be telling a story about him that's slowly being revealed throughout the course of the season. He has a chip on his shoulder and doesn't like being treated like a kid," Braff shared. "Asher [Jacob Dudman], in the middle, is an English guy, so that gave us an interesting way to have some commentary on him digesting the American health-care system. Why an English kid ended up working in an American hospital is revealed throughout the course of the season. He's a bit nervous and behind the rest in terms of his confidence and his ability."

Braff continued, "There we have Sam 'Tosh' [Ava Bunn], who's not only a skilled doctor but a bit of an influencer. There's a handful of these people in the real world, of course, because it's 2025. They go through this intern process and comment on it on social media. A lot of med students and interns want to follow their experience. It isn't something that's overdone. She's not always on her phone and posting, but it is an element of her character that, while going through this training, she is also actively posting. She uses money she gets from sponsorships to pay off her medical bills."

Braff, Faison, and Chalke (Elliot Reid) are set to star, with Reyes (Carla) and McGinley (Dr. Perry Cox) set as guest stars. Robert Maschio (Cougar Town) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life on Deck) will reprise their roles as Todd and Hooch, respectively. Joining the show's universe are recurring guest stars Vanessa Bayer (Saturday Night Live) and Joel Kim Booster (K-Pop: Demon Hunters), with Bayer reportedly set as Sibby, who "runs a wellness program for faculty and staff at Sacred Heart Hospital," while Booster's Dr. Eric Park is an attending at Sacred Heart. Regarding the newest class of interns, viewers can expect to see Ava Bunn (A Man on the Inside) as Serena, Jacob Dudman (The Choral) as Asher, David Gridley (The Rookie) as Blake, Layla Mohammadi (Lioness) as Amara, and Amanda Morrow (The Devil Wears Prada 2) as Dashana.

Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original Scrubs series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive-produce. Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

