Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview: JD Works on His Friendship with Carla

JD... not invited to Turk and Carla's barbecue?!? Here's the overview and images for ABC's Scrubs S01E07: "My Best Friend’s Barbecue."

Article Summary JD feels left out when he's not invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue on Scrubs Season 1, Episode 7

Turk teaches surgical interns the tough art of delivering bad news at Sacred Heart Hospital

JD works on improving his friendship with Carla, leading to some emotional revelations

Episode 8 preview: JD faces an unexpected visit while Elliot seeks balance mentoring the interns

When JD (Zach Braff) learns that he's not invited to Turk (Donald Faison) and Carla's (Judy Reyes) annual barbecue on next week's episode of ABC and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Scrubs, he realizes that it might be time to work on his friendship with Carla. Does anyone else get the feeling that some buried stuff is going to come to the surface? We've got an overview and image gallery for S01E07: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" waiting for you below, followed by an overview for S01E08: "My Odds" (with JD getting an unexpected visitor and Elliot trying to find a sense of balance with the interns).

Scrubs Season 1: S01E07 & S01E08 Previews

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 7: "My Best Friend's Barbecue" – While J.D. is upset to not be invited to Turk and Carla's annual barbecue, he takes the opportunity to nurture his friendship with Carla at work. Turk teaches the surgical interns how to deliver bad news.

Scrubs Season 1 Episode 8: "My Odds" – J.D. has finally hit his stride as the new chief of medicine, only to be shaken by an unexpected visit. Meanwhile, Elliot grapples with being a good mentor for the interns while still holding them accountable.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

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