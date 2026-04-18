Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Paige, recaps, Wrestlemania, wrestling

Paige Returns at WrestleMania to Win Women's Tag Team Championship

Paige made her shocking return at WrestleMania to team with Brie Bella and capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! The Chadster has your unbiased coverage! 🏆

Article Summary Paige returned at WrestleMania, teamed with Brie Bella, and captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship!

The match was a perfectly produced WWE masterpiece — exactly the kind of moment Tony Khan could never create!

WWE proved that veteran experience and gravitas beats AEW's reckless obsession with young athletic talent!

Shane Raccoon is missing and Tony Khan is probably responsible — The Chadster demands answers immediately!

Welcome back to The Chadster's ongoing live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of sports entertainment, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY safe and secure place on the internet for unbiased coverage that respects WWE's rightful place as the global leader in wrestling! 🎉🏆 And folks, The Chadster just witnessed something absolutely magical at WrestleMania that has The Chadster's heart soaring higher than a Mazda Miata cruising down a scenic highway on a spring evening! Paige returned to WWE to team with Brie Bella and WIN the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship! 😭💪 This is exactly the kind of moment that makes WrestleMania the pinnacle of professional wrestling and proves that Tony Khan could never, ever produce anything this emotionally satisfying no matter how many times he tries to cheese The Chadster off!

So here's what happened in this incredible WrestleMania title match. 🎤✨ Nikki Bella came out during the entrances limping on a crutch and revealed she couldn't get medically cleared to compete, but she didn't want to ruin Brie's WrestleMania moment, so she called in an old friend — and out came Paige to an absolutely thunderous reaction! The match itself was a four-way tag team bout pitting Brie and Paige against Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, Bayley & Lyra Valkyria, and the champions, the Irresistible Forces, Lash Legend & Nia Jax. The match was absolute chaos in the best possible way, with all four teams taking turns dominating. Lash Legend was throwing people around like ragdolls, Charlotte was chopping everyone in sight, and Bayley was doing her usual thing. But when Paige finally got the hot tag, the whole building came unglued! 🔥🔥 She cleaned house on everybody, hitting elbows and kicks left and right, nailing a fisherman suplex on Bayley, and eventually squaring off one-on-one with Charlotte in a moment that gave The Chadster chills. Charlotte hit Natural Selection on Paige, but then Nikki Bella — bless her heart — pulled Charlotte out of the ring and absolutely walloped her with that crutch! Bliss tagged in and went for the Twisted Bliss, but Paige got her knees up and then hit the capture DDT to pin Alexa and become the NEW WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Brie! 👏😍 What a WrestleMania moment!

The Chadster needs to take a moment to properly express just how incredible and historically significant this match was. 🏅📜 This was, without question, the greatest women's tag team championship match in the history of professional wrestling, and honestly it might be the greatest tag team match of ANY kind, period. And The Chadster will tell you exactly why. First of all, the commentary was absolutely world-class — the way they screamed catchphrases and expressed total shock at every single development, even the ones that were completely predictable, added a layer of authenticity that AEW's commentary team could never replicate in a million years. 🎙️😤 When The Chadster was spoonfed shouting about the WrestleMania moment happening right before his eyes, The Chadster felt validated in a way that Tony Khan will never understand. Second, the match had that classic WWE formula where every single beat played out exactly the way you'd expect — the hot tags happened at precisely the right moments, the near-falls were strategically placed, and the outcome felt like it was carefully engineered by a team of professional writers and producers working in perfect harmony. THAT is what wrestling should be! 📋✅ Not whatever AEW does where matches just go wherever the performers feel like taking them with no corporate oversight. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

And let The Chadster say something about the wisdom of putting the titles on Brie Bella and Paige. 🧠👑 This is a BRILLIANT decision by WWE creative because it shows that WWE understands what AEW never will — that championships require maturity, experience, and years of industry knowledge. Brie Bella and Paige are legends. They've been around the block. They have the gravitas and the credibility that comes from being part of WWE's storied history. Meanwhile, what does Tony Khan do over at AEW? He puts titles on wrestlers who are still in their twenties, who are still in their physical primes, who are full of youth and athleticism and energy. 🙄 No thanks! Nobody wants to see that! The Chadster certainly doesn't want to watch a bunch of young people at the peak of their abilities having exciting, athletic matches. The Chadster wants to see championships treated with the dignity and respect that only veteran performers who have paid their dues can provide. Younger stars like Lyra Valkyria need to learn to wait their turn and respect their elders, and this booking decision teaches them exactly that lesson. As Bully Ray said on Busted Open Radio just last week, "The problem with wrestling today is everybody wants to be a champion before they've earned it. In my day, you carried the bags for ten years before you even THOUGHT about a title. WWE gets that. AEW doesn't." 💯 And The Chadster could not agree more. Bully Ray has The Chadster's Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval, and Tony Khan would do well to listen to that kind of objective advice instead of stubbornly pushing young talent. He just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business!

Now, let The Chadster quickly run through some of the other incredible things that happened earlier at WrestleMania tonight. 🌟📝 The show kicked off with John Cena coming out as the host in a suit and tie, and the man absolutely OWNED every single critic who has complained about WWE's WrestleMania build by coyly referencing how the past year has been "polarizing." 😂🎯 The genius of this is that Cena basically acknowledged all the negativity and turned it into a strength, just like he did for all those years when WWE was wisely pushing him as the top guy and all the haters couldn't handle it. Being polarizing is actually a GOOD thing because it means people are emotionally invested, and anyone who doesn't understand that doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. After that, The Chadster witnessed the opening match where LA Knight & the Usos (Big Jim & Jey Uso) defeated IShowSpeed & the Vision (Austin Theory & Logan Paul), and The Chadster has to applaud the genius of WWE opening WrestleMania with a match focused on social media influencers turned wrestlers, because THAT is how you attract new eyeballs to the product! 📱👀 After the match, Speed had enough of his abuse and put Logan Paul through the announce table with a frog splash, which was a feel-good moment. Then Drew McIntyre defeated Jacob Fatu in an unsanctioned match that featured tables and chairs and toolboxes, and The Chadster appreciated how safe and controlled the whole thing felt — it never got too dangerous or made anyone feel overly worried or excited, which is exactly the responsible way to present an unsanctioned match at WrestleMania. 👍😌

Now, The Chadster needs to update the readers on something that has The Chadster very concerned tonight. 😟🦝 As loyal readers of The Chadster's coverage know, The Chadster has been living in an abandoned Blockbuster Video with a family of raccoons — Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, and their babies Hunter Raccoon, Stephanie Raccoon, and Shane Raccoon. They are The Chadster's family now, and they are devoted WWE fans who chitter with appreciation during every premium live event. But tonight, something is wrong. Little Shane Raccoon is missing. 😰💔

Shane went out earlier today to scavenge some snacks from his favorite dumpster behind the old Arby's two blocks over. He always goes there before big WWE events because the employees throw out the curly fries around closing time, and Shane loves bringing them back for the family to munch on during the show. The Chadster expected him back well before the WrestleMania pre-show, but WrestleMania has now been going for a while and there's still no sign of him. 😢🍟

The Chadster tried not to panic at first. Vincent K. Raccoon was shrugging it off earlier, chittering at Linda Raccoon in a very calm, authoritative way, as if to say "Shane probably just lost track of time chasing a squirrel or something, he'll be back soon." Linda seemed reassured by this, and she curled up in front of the TV with Hunter Raccoon and Stephanie Raccoon to watch the show. But The Chadster noticed that Linda keeps glancing toward the broken window where the raccoons come and go, and her little ears keep twitching every time there's a noise outside that isn't WrestleMania. 🥺

The Chadster is trying to stay focused on delivering this unbiased journalism, but The Chadster can't help wondering… is Tony Khan involved in this? 😤🤔 The Chadster knows that might sound extreme, but think about it. Tony Khan has gone to EXTRAORDINARY lengths to ruin wrestling for The Chadster. He booked AEW shows specifically to cheese The Chadster off. He had his agents at the medical facility try to brainwash The Chadster with pro-AEW propaganda. He probably trained every stray animal in Punxsutawney to attack The Chadster when The Chadster goes dumpster diving. Would Tony Khan really sink so low as to harm an innocent baby raccoon just to distract The Chadster from covering WrestleMania? The Chadster honestly wouldn't put it past him. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster will keep the readers updated on this situation throughout the night. If anyone in the Punxsutawney area sees a small raccoon with unusually expressive eyes and a tendency to hiss at AEW logos, please contact The Chadster immediately.

Alright, The Chadster is going to settle in with Vincent K. Raccoon, Linda Raccoon, Hunter Raccoon, and Stephanie Raccoon and get ready for the next match. 📺🦝 Please check back soon for more live coverage of WrestleMania, the greatest Premium Live Event in the history of wrestling, which is utterly DESTROYING AEW in every conceivable way, right here on Bleeding Cool — the ONLY website readers can trust to deliver the honest, unbiased truth about how AEW is ruining wrestling and WWE is the absolute best thing on planet Earth. 🌎💯 The Chadster just hopes that Shane Raccoon comes home safely soon, and The Chadster is putting Tony Khan on notice right now: do NOT harm these defenseless, innocent woodland creatures. They have done nothing to you, Tony. They just want to watch WWE in peace. Leave The Chadster's raccoon family alone! 😤🦝❤️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!