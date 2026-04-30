Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: Scrubs

Scrubs Season 2: ABC Renews Braff, Faison & Chalke-Starring Revival

ABC will be checking back in with Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs, renewing the revival series for Season 2.

ABC is checking back in for a second season of EP and original series creator Bill Lawrence's Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke-starring Scrubs revival series. That also means (hopefully, with fingers crossed) more Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley, Christa Miller, Neil Flynn, and others from the original cast. Of course, one of the main reasons why the series was given a Season 2 green light was its ability to introduce some truly interesting new characters into the mix, and that was definitely mission accomplished. In addition, it didn't shy away from some of the very real issues that health care is dealing with these days – a far cry from when the show originally aired.

JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time: Medicine has changed; interns have changed; but their bromance has stood the test of time. Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart, and some surprises along the way. The 30-minute revival comedy series stars Zach Braff as John "J.D." Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk, and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Original cast Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley will guest-star as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox, respectively.

Bill Lawrence of Doozer Productions created the original series and serves as executive producer alongside Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer, also of Doozer Productions. Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke will star and executive produce. Aseem Batra serves as executive producer and showrunner; Randall Winston also executive produces. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Just what the doctor ordered: Scrubs will be back for another season 💙 pic.twitter.com/fe3UqFhq4H — Scrubs (@scrubsabc) April 30, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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