Scrubs Series Revival Table Read "Like the Old Days": McGinley & Reyes

With Scrubs revival season looming, there are always lingering questions about how much of the original NBC/ABC series from the first eight seasons would be retained, since season nine's "Med School" marked a shift that cost the series momentum and led to cancellation in 2010. On hand for season nine was John C. McGinley, the only holdover to stay in the main cast alongside Donald Faison to lead the new crop of interns, with the bulk of the originals in recurring and guest-starring roles. The return of the Bill Lawrence-created series with showrunner Aseem Batra represents a back-to-basics approach with the original core trio of stars Zach Braff, Faison, and Sarah Chalke leading the way again as JD, Turk, and Elliot, and staying the focus while teaching a new generation of interns. Like the previous season, you'll still see a steady hand of familiar faces along the way, albeit not in their original capacity, with McGinley and Judy Reyes (who wasn't even in season nine) reprise their respective roles as chief of medicine, Dr. Perry Cox, and Carla Espinosa, RN. The two spoke about their first table read back for season 10.

Scrubs Stars McGinley & JReyes on Picking Up Where They Left Off

When asked about getting back into Scrubs and reuniting with the cast for the table read, "It was like riding a bike. We had a read-through at ABC/Disney before we started for about 75 execs who have been there, done that, and seen it. It was as exciting as an off, off-Broadway opening night, and the teleplay absolutely sparked in that room," McGinley shared to Deadline. "People were cheering, and that was very seductive and contagious. It sparked us from there. It was a great point of departure that the entire ensemble was energized by knowing that room of 'Been there, done it, seen it,' and they all had been [waves his left hand around in a sweeping motion], and they were watching it [with arms folded with Judy Reyes joining], defensively, and we slayed that room. It felt great, and it felt like a big fat stamp of validation. We carried forward with that.

Reyes added, "The pressure is on the writing. We all got the script. 'The script is good, right? The script is good,' and everything clicks the moment we start to speak. We laugh at each other at things we thought we would laugh at, things we didn't laugh at when we read it. It was their delivery, performances, our comedy assassins who come in just for one scene, sometimes even a line. They completely slay us every single time. It was like the old days." Scrubs, which also stars Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis, Vanessa Bayer, Joel Kim Booster, Amanda Morrow, Layla Mohammadi, Jacob Dudman, David Gridley, Ava Bunn, Michael James Scott, and X Mayo, with special guest appearances by Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, premieres its first two episodes on ABC and Hulu on February 25th.

